Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Neutral”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has GBX 148 ($1.95) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.32) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.25 ($2.50).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 7.52 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.08 ($1.53). The stock had a trading volume of 118,383,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

