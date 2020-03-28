Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.12. 6,327,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$2.41 and a one year high of C$6.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$70,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,517 shares in the company, valued at C$396,991.80. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$122,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,043,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,545,039.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $526,384.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YRI. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

