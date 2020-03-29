10,121 Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. WEC Energy Group makes up 0.8% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after buying an additional 265,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,589,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,861,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.82.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $89.07. 1,826,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,232. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

