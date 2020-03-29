10,504 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,323,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.