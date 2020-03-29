1,700 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. 7,972,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

