$2.75 EPS Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $3.32. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $13.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. 4,392,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,238,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

