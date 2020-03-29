2,820 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 365,472 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after acquiring an additional 320,977 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $61.77. 4,054,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,818. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

