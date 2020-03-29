3,009 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,361,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,870. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.