3,232 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PEP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $120.46. 9,852,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,479,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $136.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

