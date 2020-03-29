3,603 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,344,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

