3,634 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,537. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

