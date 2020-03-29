37,592 Shares in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Money Express by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 401,900 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in International Money Express by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 332,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Money Express by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 170,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. International Money Express Inc has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of -0.01.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

