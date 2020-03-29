3,796 Shares in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $8.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,354. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.