3,800 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,715,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,712,500. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

