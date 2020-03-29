4,243 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 25,360,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,179,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

