5,600 Shares in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PJC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 441,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,750. Piper Jaffray Companies has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $600.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

