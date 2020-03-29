6,086 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,015,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261,592. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $301.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

