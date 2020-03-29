640 Shares in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,639,000 after acquiring an additional 142,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $6.85 on Friday, hitting $167.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,370. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.80. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

