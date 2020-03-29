6,700 Shares in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 409,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,409. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450 over the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

