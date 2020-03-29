890 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,931. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

