9,025 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,717 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $876,563.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 1,073,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

