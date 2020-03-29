9,675 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 363,331 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 773,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,098. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.