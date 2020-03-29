98,791 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 90,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $53.39. 2,555,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,153. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.