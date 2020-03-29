A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $51-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.33 million.A10 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.01-0.03 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of ATEN stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.85. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.29.
A10 Networks Company Profile
A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.
