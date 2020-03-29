Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.
APW stock opened at A$1.03 ($0.73) on Friday. Aims Property Securities Fund has a one year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a one year high of A$1.52 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of $45.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.43.
About Aims Property Securities Fund
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Aims Property Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aims Property Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.