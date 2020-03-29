Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 163.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

ARE stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,642.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

