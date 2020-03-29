AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,196,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,797.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,331. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

