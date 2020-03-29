Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $381.77

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.77.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,016. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

