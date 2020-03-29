ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

