APN Convenience Retail REIT Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:AQR)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ASX AQR opened at A$2.83 ($2.01) on Friday. APN Convenience Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of A$2.39 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.10 ($2.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About APN Convenience Retail REIT

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 70 properties valued at approximately $355 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Dividend History for APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR)

Receive News & Ratings for APN Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit