Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE opened at $34.75 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

