Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Earnings Results

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Genetics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Atossa Genetics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

