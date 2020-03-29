Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of AOF opened at A$1.99 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28. Australian Unity Office Fund has a 52-week low of A$2.51 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of A$3.04 ($2.16).

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

