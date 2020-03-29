Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

BOCH opened at $7.03 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BOCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

