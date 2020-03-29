Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

