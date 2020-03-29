BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

BKU traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $19.35. 861,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,793. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

