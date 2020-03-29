BidaskClub Lowers Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an average rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.21. 1,292,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,344. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

