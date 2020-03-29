Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $8.37 EPS

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($8.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bitauto updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of BITA stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Get Bitauto alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BITA. ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.