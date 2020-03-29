Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKCC. ValuEngine lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.31%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan acquired 60,489 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,342.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,253,311,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 1,346.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 400,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 372,609 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,318,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,477,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 147,561 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

