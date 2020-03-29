Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 101,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 108,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 642.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

BDN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,946. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

