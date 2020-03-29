Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 1,309,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,571. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

