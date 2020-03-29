Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.68. 517,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,082. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

