Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 194.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Catalent stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. 1,457,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,089. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

