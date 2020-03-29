Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

CIP stock opened at A$2.80 ($1.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.42. Centuria Industrial Reit has a 1-year low of A$2.11 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of A$3.79 ($2.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The firm has a market cap of $972.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.77.

Centuria Industrial Reit Company Profile

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

