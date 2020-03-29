Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Centuria Office REIT stock opened at A$1.63 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.72. The company has a market cap of $838.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.32.

Centuria Office REIT Company Profile

CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated throughout Australia. CMA is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

