Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ASX:CLW opened at A$4.20 ($2.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a one year low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a one year high of A$5.98 ($4.24).

In related news, insider David Harrison bought 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,026.70 ($18,458.66).

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Dividend History for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit