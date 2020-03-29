Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ASX:CLW opened at A$4.20 ($2.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a one year low of A$3.52 ($2.50) and a one year high of A$5.98 ($4.24).

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

In related news, insider David Harrison bought 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,026.70 ($18,458.66).

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.