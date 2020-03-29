Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.