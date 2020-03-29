Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 678.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cloudflare worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 302,028 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cloudflare by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $148,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,711.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,702,433.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 2,787,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,439. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

