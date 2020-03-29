Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

CIGI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. 107,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $12,086,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

