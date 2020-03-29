Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.87.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,911. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $145,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

